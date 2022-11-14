TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,339,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 519,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

TSI opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

