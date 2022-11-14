Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 30,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.