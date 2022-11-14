Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

QUTIF stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

