Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGACW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

