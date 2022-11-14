Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 6.7 %

ASTLW opened at $1.11 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21.

