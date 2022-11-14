Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
