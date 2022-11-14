BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BESIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($88.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $63.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

See Also

