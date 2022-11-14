ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACE Convergence Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

ACE Convergence Acquisition Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

About ACE Convergence Acquisition

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.