Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in October

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BLKLF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

BLKLF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

