Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in October

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,567,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the October 15th total of 4,376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 713.2 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.66.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
