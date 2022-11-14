Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
