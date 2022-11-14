Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expands By 75.3%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 244,586 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

