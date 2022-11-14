Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expands By 75.3%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMCC opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.