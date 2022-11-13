Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.