Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.14 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $224.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.75 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

