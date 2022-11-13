Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

