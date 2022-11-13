Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

