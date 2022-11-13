Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $237.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

