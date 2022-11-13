Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.9 %
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
