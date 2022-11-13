Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 544.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $72.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

