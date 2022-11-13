Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Select Medical by 96.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 39.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

