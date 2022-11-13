Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,285 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

