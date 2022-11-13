Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 938 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

