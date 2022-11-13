Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

