Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 54,602 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

ALL stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.