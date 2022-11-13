Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cintas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $443.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.70 and a 200 day moving average of $398.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

