Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.66.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

