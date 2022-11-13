Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 64,200.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $130.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

