Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

