Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $441.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.24 and a 200 day moving average of $365.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

