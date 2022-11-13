Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

