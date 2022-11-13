Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.