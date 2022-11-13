Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

