Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPN opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

