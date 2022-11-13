DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $115.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

