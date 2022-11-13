Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $25,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

