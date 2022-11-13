Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

