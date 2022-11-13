Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

