Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after buying an additional 126,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in National Instruments by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,435,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.