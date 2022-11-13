Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

