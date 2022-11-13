Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $273.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

