Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sysco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.