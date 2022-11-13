Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.