Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $310.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

