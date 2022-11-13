Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 649 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in American Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

