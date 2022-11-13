Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.32 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

