Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

