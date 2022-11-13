Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.