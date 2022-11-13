Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIO were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 173,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NYSE:NIO opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

