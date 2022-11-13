Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

