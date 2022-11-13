Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.69.

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

