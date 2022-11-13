Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wheels Up Experience news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on UP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $425.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

